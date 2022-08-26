The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 9: SGM John Nolan

Recorded in the SGM Nolan reading room and library at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, Mr. Borch guides us through the life and decades of exemplary service of the first JAG Corps Sergeant Major—a position now known as the Regimental Command Sergeant Major.



”**Music by Joseph McDade



***The views expressed on the podcast are the views of the participants and do not necessarily represent those of The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, the Army, the Department of Defense, or any other agency of the US Government.