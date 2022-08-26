Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 9: SGM John Nolan

    08.26.2022

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    Recorded in the SGM Nolan reading room and library at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, Mr. Borch guides us through the life and decades of exemplary service of the first JAG Corps Sergeant Major—a position now known as the Regimental Command Sergeant Major.

    ”**Music by Joseph McDade

    ***The views expressed on the podcast are the views of the participants and do not necessarily represent those of The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, the Army, the Department of Defense, or any other agency of the US Government.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 12:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 9: SGM John Nolan, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JAG
    history

