The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 8: Military Commission for the Lincoln Assassination Conspirators

Many listeners will be familiar with the military commissions in relation to the war on terror. However, long before those President Andrew Johnson ordered a military tribunal for the Lincoln assassination conspirators. Find out why on this episode of Fred Talks.



For more information, see the report of the trial on the Library of Congress website website (https://www.loc.gov/re-source/llscd.200900209112991/?st=gallery)



** Music by Joseph McDade



*** The views expressed on this podcast are the views of the participants and do not necessarily represent those of The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School, the Army , the Department of Defense, or any other agency of the US Government.