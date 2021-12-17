Today, something new, something old, something different, something very much the same, BUT something everyone has been waiting with baited breath to hear. Join us as we talk about the history of this podcast’s namesake, the history of FRED.
**Music by Joseph McDade
***The views expressed on the podcast are the views of the participants and do not necessarily represent those of The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, the Army, the Department of Defense, or any other agency of the US Government.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 12:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71636
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109375067.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 7: The History of Fred, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
