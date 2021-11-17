Mr. Borch reading from a 123-year-old manual? Sounds like the latest episode of Fred Talks. Join us as Mr. Borch shines a light on the proverbial dark ages before the UCMJ. What was it like to try a case 150 years ago? Why and when did the nation move towards a standard uniform code? All this and more on episode 4!
***The views expressed on the podcast are the views of the participants and do not necessarily represent those of The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, the Army, the Department of Defense, or any other agency of the US Government.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 12:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71635
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109375066.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:55
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 4: The Dark Ages before the UCMJ, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT