The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 4: The Dark Ages before the UCMJ

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71635" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Mr. Borch reading from a 123-year-old manual? Sounds like the latest episode of Fred Talks. Join us as Mr. Borch shines a light on the proverbial dark ages before the UCMJ. What was it like to try a case 150 years ago? Why and when did the nation move towards a standard uniform code? All this and more on episode 4!



***The views expressed on the podcast are the views of the participants and do not necessarily represent those of The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, the Army, the Department of Defense, or any other agency of the US Government.