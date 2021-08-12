The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 5: The History of the JAG School, Part 1

Episode 5! Judge Advocates have served in the Army since the 18th century, but the idea of a “JAG School” is relatively new. Mr. Borch details the history of the JAG Corp’s first brick and mortar institution, including a stop at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor during WWII.



**Music by Joseph McDade



***The views expressed on the podcast are the views of the participants and do not necessarily represent those of The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, the Army, the Department of Defense, or any other agency of the US Government.