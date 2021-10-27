The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 2: The Evolution of the Paralegal & Advanced Individual Training (AIT)

The Evolution of the Paralegal & Advanced Individual Training (AIT)

Mr. Borch takes us through the evolution of the paralegal specialist, both their role and their training. From legal clerk to para-professional, the Paralegal has seen a vast change in their responsibilities and duty titles over the last fifty years. Today, the paralegal is a vital part of any legal team, and often the tip of the proverbial legal spear. Join us our regimental historian colorfully (as always) describes that evolution.



***The views expressed on the podcast are the views of the participants and do not necessarily represent those of The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, the Army, the Department of Defense, or any other agency of the US Government.