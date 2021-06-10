The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 1: The Metamorphosis of the JAG Corps

I’d like to welcome you to something a little bit different on the Battlefield Next network of podcasts. You all have I’m sure heard of the world-famous, hard-hitting, cutting edge discussions on society and technology, known as Ted Talks. Well . . . . we don’t own any fancy skinny microphones, we can’t trade in our OCPs for black turtlenecks, BUT we can and will bring to you a segment fondly known as Fred Talks. Join us weekly as the Army JAG Corps’ Regimental Historian provides short glimpses of our institutional past. You can only succeed on the battlefields of tomorrow, IF you learn about the battlefields of yesterday, SO TODAY, it’s time to settle in for our very first “Fred Talk” on the evolution of the JAG Corps.



***The views expressed on the podcast are the views of the participants and do not necessarily represent those of The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, the Army, the Department of Defense, or any other agency of the US Government.