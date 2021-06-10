Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 1: The Metamorphosis of the JAG Corps

    The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 1: The Metamorphosis of the JAG Corps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    I’d like to welcome you to something a little bit different on the Battlefield Next network of podcasts. You all have I’m sure heard of the world-famous, hard-hitting, cutting edge discussions on society and technology, known as Ted Talks. Well . . . . we don’t own any fancy skinny microphones, we can’t trade in our OCPs for black turtlenecks, BUT we can and will bring to you a segment fondly known as Fred Talks. Join us weekly as the Army JAG Corps’ Regimental Historian provides short glimpses of our institutional past. You can only succeed on the battlefields of tomorrow, IF you learn about the battlefields of yesterday, SO TODAY, it’s time to settle in for our very first “Fred Talk” on the evolution of the JAG Corps.

    ***The views expressed on the podcast are the views of the participants and do not necessarily represent those of The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, the Army, the Department of Defense, or any other agency of the US Government.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 12:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71631
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109375056.mp3
    Length: 00:17:24
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 1: The Metamorphosis of the JAG Corps, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    legal
    history

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT