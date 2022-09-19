Armed Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the updated times of the franks for your service event held by the Incirlik USO at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey Sept. 19, 2022. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 01:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71612
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109374430.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio News: USO Franks For Your Service, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
