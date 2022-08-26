Katherine Christy, Army Community Service, gave advice about identity theft, Camp Humphreys ,Republic of Korea, August 26th, 2022. She advised to check bank accounts regularly, secure personal information and know rights given by the Service Members Civil Relief Act. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 23:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71610
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109374348.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Community Service: Identity Theft, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT