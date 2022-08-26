Katherine Christy, Army Community Service, gave information about Army Emergency Relief Scholarships, Camp Humphreys ,Republic of Korea, August 26th, 2022. The scholarships are offered to service members, retirees, and their family members. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 23:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71609
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109374347.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Community Service: Army Emergency Relief Scholarships, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
