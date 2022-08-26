Katherine Christy, Army Community Service, gave advice regarding managing credit, Camp Humphreys ,Republic of Korea, August 26th, 2022. She advised service members to use credit monitoring companies for better maintenance. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 23:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71608
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109374346.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Community Service: Credit Monitoring, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT