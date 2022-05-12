Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update 12/5/22 - December 1st Pride of the Pack and Tree Lighting Ceremony

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update 12/5/22 - December 1st Pride of the Pack and Tree Lighting Ceremony

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.05.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman SpencerS Tobler 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan radio update covers SSgt Dasha Harris, the December 1st, 2022 Pride of the Pack awardee as well as Kunsan's annual tree lighting ceremony. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 21:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    TAGS

    Korea
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Holidays
    AFN Kunsan

