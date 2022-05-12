This AFN Kunsan radio update covers SSgt Dasha Harris, the December 1st, 2022 Pride of the Pack awardee as well as Kunsan's annual tree lighting ceremony. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 21:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71604
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109374282.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update 12/5/22 - December 1st Pride of the Pack and Tree Lighting Ceremony, by SrA SpencerS Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT