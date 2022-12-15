Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: Dec. 15, 2022

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.15.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force conducted the annual Mine Warfare Exercise 3JA 2022, leaders of the Wisconsin National Guard and Papua New Guinea signed a State Partnership Program agreement, and approximately 5,700 members of the U.S. Department of Defense and Japan Ground Self Defense Force conducted Exercise Yama Sakura 83.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 20:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: Dec. 15, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin National Guard
    Papua New Guinea
    JSDF
    IndoPacom
    MIWEX 3JA 2022
    Yama Sakura 83

