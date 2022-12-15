Pacific Pulse: Dec. 15, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force conducted the annual Mine Warfare Exercise 3JA 2022, leaders of the Wisconsin National Guard and Papua New Guinea signed a State Partnership Program agreement, and approximately 5,700 members of the U.S. Department of Defense and Japan Ground Self Defense Force conducted Exercise Yama Sakura 83.
