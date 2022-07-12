Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Not One Drop When Driving Through Town

    Not One Drop When Driving Through Town

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2022

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney 

    AFN Okinawa

    The AFN Okinawa Carolers present "Not One Drop When Driving Through Town".

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 19:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71602
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109374208.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist AFN Okinawa Carolers
    Composer Citlali Trujillo
    Conductor LCpl Logan Beeney
    Album 2022 AFN Okinawa Carolers
    Year 2022
    Genre Holiday
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Not One Drop When Driving Through Town, by LCpl Logan Beeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Christmas
    DUI
    AFN Okinawa
    Not One Drop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT