The Instructor’s Kit Bag - Episode 15: Are You Stylin’ and Profilin’?

Many people may have been told about learning styles. Which usually means they’ve been told they are either a visual learner, an auditory learner, or a hands-on learner. But what if that isn’t quite right? What if we’re not thinking about learning styles in the best way possible? Listen in as we discuss what learning styles are, what variables help to drive learning, and how may be able to use the learning styles in a more productive way.