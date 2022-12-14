Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Instructor’s Kit Bag - Episode 15: Are You Stylin’ and Profilin’?

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    Many people may have been told about learning styles. Which usually means they’ve been told they are either a visual learner, an auditory learner, or a hands-on learner. But what if that isn’t quite right? What if we’re not thinking about learning styles in the best way possible? Listen in as we discuss what learning styles are, what variables help to drive learning, and how may be able to use the learning styles in a more productive way.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 08:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:09:53
    TAGS

    education

