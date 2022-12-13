Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 13

    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 13

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Audio by Stephen Baker and Jefferson Wolfe

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    In episode lucky 13, the topic is all things Fort Lee housing, with guests Daisy Ling and Jeff Koch from Hunt Property Management talking about the need for volunteers for the Community Advisory Board, construction in Harrison Villa and getting ready for the holiday season and winter in the Fort Lee's on-post housing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 08:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:18:39
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
