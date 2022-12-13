The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 13

In episode lucky 13, the topic is all things Fort Lee housing, with guests Daisy Ling and Jeff Koch from Hunt Property Management talking about the need for volunteers for the Community Advisory Board, construction in Harrison Villa and getting ready for the holiday season and winter in the Fort Lee's on-post housing.