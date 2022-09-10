Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRS Haunted House

    LRS Haunted House

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.09.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Be careful what you wish for! The Logistics Readiness Center is hosting a haunted house that aims to terrify even the bravest airmen! Will you be survive the night?

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 04:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71583
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109372621.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2022
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRS Haunted House, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Haunted
    Chainsaw
    House
    Scream
    Horror

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT