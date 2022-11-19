AFN NOW

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71582" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In the Spirit of Celebrating the American Forces Network's 80th year of providing the overseas military community with information and music, they are are launching the AFN app on your smartphone, which gives you access to your favorite programs 24-seven!