    SETAF-AF Inspector General holiday message 2022

    ITALY

    12.13.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    30 Second AFN Radio spot, Col. Doug Merritt and CSM Chalawnda Kelley from the SETAF-AF Inspector general office send out their holiday greeting for the 2022 season.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 11:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71553
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109370285.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF-AF Inspector General holiday message 2022, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    AFN Vicenza
    SETAF-AF

