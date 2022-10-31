Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - LRMC Physical Therapy Clinic

    KMC Update - LRMC Physical Therapy Clinic

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    10.31.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The month of October recognizes Physical Therapy Month and to spread awareness the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center physical therapy clinic joined AFN Kaiserslautern to discuss best practices to avoid injuries and chronic pain, Army Staff Sgt. Milana Clark provided tips to incorporate into workout routines and details what their clinic offers to patients.

    Sgt. Kevin Henderson reporting.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 07:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71549
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109369928.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    This work, KMC Update - LRMC Physical Therapy Clinic, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    physical therapy
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC

