KMC Update - LRMC Physical Therapy Clinic

The month of October recognizes Physical Therapy Month and to spread awareness the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center physical therapy clinic joined AFN Kaiserslautern to discuss best practices to avoid injuries and chronic pain, Army Staff Sgt. Milana Clark provided tips to incorporate into workout routines and details what their clinic offers to patients.



Sgt. Kevin Henderson reporting.