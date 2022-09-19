Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month PSA

    KMC Update - Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month PSA

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.19.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, marking time for individuals and organizations across the Department of Defense to join together in raising awareness and promote resources to prevent suicide. This year’s slogan is “Connect to protect – support is within reach,” and Lathan Newkirk, Suicide Prevention Program Manager for the Army Substance Abuse Program, details the importance of maintaining those crucial connections.

    Senior Airman Sari Seibert reporting

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 07:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month PSA, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Army Substance Abuse Program
    Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month

