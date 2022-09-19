KMC Update - Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71548" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, marking time for individuals and organizations across the Department of Defense to join together in raising awareness and promote resources to prevent suicide. This year’s slogan is “Connect to protect – support is within reach,” and Lathan Newkirk, Suicide Prevention Program Manager for the Army Substance Abuse Program, details the importance of maintaining those crucial connections.



Senior Airman Sari Seibert reporting