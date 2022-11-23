Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Thanksgiving and travel safety PSA

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.23.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break, it’s important to keep in mind safety measure you should take to ensure a happy turkey day meal. Holidays also often see an increase in traffic and threats due to road conditions, remember to be safe this winter.

    Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag reporting

    Date Taken: 11.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 07:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71547
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109369926.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Thanksgiving and travel safety PSA, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    Thanksgiving
    Holidays

