KMC Update - Thanksgiving and travel safety PSA

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break, it’s important to keep in mind safety measure you should take to ensure a happy turkey day meal. Holidays also often see an increase in traffic and threats due to road conditions, remember to be safe this winter.



Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag reporting