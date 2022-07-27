KMC Update - KMC traffic updates for Operation Varsity, E-scooter DUI PSA

Commuters can expect increased traffic delays around the Kaiserslautern Military Community starting this week, continuing for the next few weeks. From July 26th to the 28th, Ramstein Air Base will conduct training exercise, Operation Varsity, which trains service members on handling various emergency situations.

Also includes PSA on e-scooter usage around the Kaiserslautern Military Community, informing listeners of their status as motor vehicles, subject to the same penalties as cars and trucks in the case of Driving Under the Influence.



Master Sgt. Shawn Bryant reporting