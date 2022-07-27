Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - KMC traffic updates for Operation Varsity, E-scooter DUI PSA

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.27.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Commuters can expect increased traffic delays around the Kaiserslautern Military Community starting this week, continuing for the next few weeks. From July 26th to the 28th, Ramstein Air Base will conduct training exercise, Operation Varsity, which trains service members on handling various emergency situations.
    Also includes PSA on e-scooter usage around the Kaiserslautern Military Community, informing listeners of their status as motor vehicles, subject to the same penalties as cars and trucks in the case of Driving Under the Influence.

    Master Sgt. Shawn Bryant reporting

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 07:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71545
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109369908.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    exercise
    training
    Operation Varsity
    Kaiserslautern Military Community

