    KMC Update - Threat Awareness and Reporting Program Training

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.02.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Insider threats and espionage are a real threat to national security and materializes in many forms and strategies, to wrap up the month of August as anti-terrorism awareness morning, Nicole Alberico of the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs office details the threat awareness and reporting program training that is mandatory for all Department of the Army personnel.

    SSG Alon Humphrey reporting

    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 07:28
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Threat Awareness and Reporting Program Training, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    anti-terrorism
    Army
    training
    Department of the Army
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

