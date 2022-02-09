KMC Update - Threat Awareness and Reporting Program Training

Insider threats and espionage are a real threat to national security and materializes in many forms and strategies, to wrap up the month of August as anti-terrorism awareness morning, Nicole Alberico of the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs office details the threat awareness and reporting program training that is mandatory for all Department of the Army personnel.



SSG Alon Humphrey reporting