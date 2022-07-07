U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Headquarters welcomed its’ new commander, Gen. James Hecker, on June 27th, 2022, at a change of command ceremony on Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag reporting
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 07:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71542
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109369905.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - USAFE-AFAFRICA Change of Command, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT