    KMC Update - USAFE-AFAFRICA Change of Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.07.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Headquarters welcomed its’ new commander, Gen. James Hecker, on June 27th, 2022, at a change of command ceremony on Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

    Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag reporting

    AUDIO INFO

    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - USAFE-AFAFRICA Change of Command, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    Change of Command
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    USAFE HQ

