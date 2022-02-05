For the first time in two years, prospective travelers have the option to board space available flights. On Apr. 22nd, Air Mobility Command lifted the restrictions put in place in March of 2020 by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 07:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71540
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109369903.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Space Available Flights, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT