    KMC Update - Space Available Flights

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.02.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    For the first time in two years, prospective travelers have the option to board space available flights. On Apr. 22nd, Air Mobility Command lifted the restrictions put in place in March of 2020 by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

    Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 07:35
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Space Available Flights, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Ramstein Air Base
    Space Available travel
    COVID-19

