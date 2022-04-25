KMC Update - Permissive TDY for infertility treatments/Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month PSA

Following a revision to air force leave policy, Airmen and Guardians struggling to conceive can now be authorized extra time off to undergo fertility treatments at military hospitals. Participation in a fertility treatment program can be cause for taking up to 35 days of permissive temporary duty, which can be separated into multiple stints if approved. This allows service members to travel at no cost to the Department of Defense (DoD) while conserving leave days.
April is sexual assault awareness and prevention month across the DoD and civilian sectors, time to focus of creating an appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members.
Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 07:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71538
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109369709.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
