KMC Update - Navy aircraft deploy to Spangdahlem Air Base/Georgia Air National Guard aircraft to Ramstein

In coordination with the German government, six U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft from the Electronic Attack Squadron 134, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington are deploying to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The purpose is to bolster readiness, expand NATO’s defense posture and further increase air integration capabilities with allied and partner nations. Also, Air Force E-8C JSTARS aircraft from the Georgia Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Wing, are deployed to Ramstein Air Base.



Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting