    KMC Update - Navy aircraft deploy to Spangdahlem Air Base/Georgia Air National Guard aircraft to Ramstein

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.30.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    In coordination with the German government, six U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft from the Electronic Attack Squadron 134, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington are deploying to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The purpose is to bolster readiness, expand NATO’s defense posture and further increase air integration capabilities with allied and partner nations. Also, Air Force E-8C JSTARS aircraft from the Georgia Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Wing, are deployed to Ramstein Air Base.

    Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 07:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    This work, KMC Update - Navy aircraft deploy to Spangdahlem Air Base/Georgia Air National Guard aircraft to Ramstein, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag

    NATO
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Ramstein Air Base
    Navy
    Air Force

