KMC Update - SecDef orders more servicemembers to Europe

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ordered 500 more U.S. service members to deploy to Europe to augment forces already here. The added personnel are being positioned to respond to the security environment cause by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to help reinforce and bolster deterrence and defense capabilities of the NATO alliance.



Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting