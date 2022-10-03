Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - SecDef orders more servicemembers to Europe

    KMC Update - SecDef orders more servicemembers to Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.10.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ordered 500 more U.S. service members to deploy to Europe to augment forces already here. The added personnel are being positioned to respond to the security environment cause by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to help reinforce and bolster deterrence and defense capabilities of the NATO alliance.

    Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 07:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71536
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109369707.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    This work, KMC Update - SecDef orders more servicemembers to Europe, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Secretary of Defense
    Russia
    Ukraine

