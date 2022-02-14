Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Johnson&Johnson Vaccine Update

    KMC Update - Johnson&Johnson Vaccine Update

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.14.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    As local mandates require three shots without showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test, people who received the Johnson&Johnson vaccine and a booster are not considered boostered and may be denied entry into locations without a negative test. Within the Kaiserslautern Military Community, boosters are available by appointment at the 86th Medical Group on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as well as at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.

    Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Johnson&Johnson Vaccine Update, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    Ramstein Air Base
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    COVID-19

