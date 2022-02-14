As local mandates require three shots without showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test, people who received the Johnson&Johnson vaccine and a booster are not considered boostered and may be denied entry into locations without a negative test. Within the Kaiserslautern Military Community, boosters are available by appointment at the 86th Medical Group on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as well as at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.
Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 07:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71535
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109369686.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Johnson&Johnson Vaccine Update, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT