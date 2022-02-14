KMC Update - Johnson&Johnson Vaccine Update

As local mandates require three shots without showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test, people who received the Johnson&Johnson vaccine and a booster are not considered boostered and may be denied entry into locations without a negative test. Within the Kaiserslautern Military Community, boosters are available by appointment at the 86th Medical Group on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as well as at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.



Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting.