Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Showdown

    Sailor Showdown

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    10.17.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Carter 

    AFN Naples

    Radio spot highlighting USO's Sailor Showdown at Capodichino Air Terminal. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 08:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71528
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109367812.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Nicholas Carter
    Year 2022
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Showdown, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    Navy
    Capo
    Sailor Showdown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT