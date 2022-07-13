Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recycle Plastic Radio Spot-AFN Naples

    Recycle Plastic Radio Spot-AFN Naples

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.13.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    Public service announcement reminding people to recycle plastic from 97.3 The Eagle-AFN Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 09:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71527
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109367808.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recycle Plastic Radio Spot-AFN Naples, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Recycle
    Spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT