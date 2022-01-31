Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Ramstein Commander in Chief's Installation Excellence Award Nomination

    KMC Update - Ramstein Commander in Chief's Installation Excellence Award Nomination

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.31.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Ramstein Air Base was visited by a panel of judges from the Department of Defense, who toured facilities to rate for the Commander in Chief's Installation Excellence Award.

    Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022
    Category: Newscasts
    Department of Defense
    Ramstein Air Base
    Commander in Chief's Installation Excellence Award

