    KMC Update - MyEval Launch/COVID-19 Booster Vaccinations

    KMC Update - MyEval Launch/COVID-19 Booster Vaccinations

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.20.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    To further support IT and Talent Management, the Department of the Air Force in launching the MyEval application in a progressive roll-out to servicemembers throughout the month on January 2022.

    Across the Kaiserslautern Military Community, COVID-19 boosters are available by appointment at the 86th Medical Group on Ramstein Air Base as well as at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.

    Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 05:36
    Category: Newscasts
