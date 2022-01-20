To further support IT and Talent Management, the Department of the Air Force in launching the MyEval application in a progressive roll-out to servicemembers throughout the month on January 2022.
Across the Kaiserslautern Military Community, COVID-19 boosters are available by appointment at the 86th Medical Group on Ramstein Air Base as well as at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.
Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting.
|01.20.2022
|12.12.2022 05:36
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
This work, KMC Update - MyEval Launch/COVID-19 Booster Vaccinations, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag
