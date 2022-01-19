KMC Update - Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Pharmacy

In an effort to provide the best quality cares for their patients, the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) pharmacy is making changes to the new prescription fill process, LRMC in-patient pharmacist Caitlin Durvey details the new capabilities. Durvey also details how LRMC is aiding in providing smoking cessation tools to service members.

Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting.