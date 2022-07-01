Sharene Brown, spouse of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. C.Q. Brown, announced the Five & Thrive Initiative which aims to encourage, support and cultivate thriving military families.
Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 05:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71520
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109367590.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Five & Thrive Initiative, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT