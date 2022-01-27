Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German Hunting Course Spot

    German Hunting Course Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.27.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Spot advertising the German Hunting Course hosted by Baumholder Outdoor Recreation

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 05:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71513
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109367555.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German Hunting Course Spot, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army MWR
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    Baumholder Outdoor Recreation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT