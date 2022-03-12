Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep15 - SGT Wyatt Walls

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep15 - SGT Wyatt Walls

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott and acting Oregon National Guard State Command Sergeant, Command Sgt. Maj. Lee Smith, talk with SGT Wyatt Walls, military Occupation Skill (MOS) 13 "Fox" Forward Observer with Detachment 1, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 218th Regiment Field Artillery, in Salem, Oregon. In 2021, then-SPC Walls placed first in the Oregon Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. He then went on to win the Regional Competition and advance to the Army National Guard's Best Warrior Competition. He was also one of the top performers, earning him a spot on the Army National Guard's team for the Arm's "Best Squad" competition.

    (U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.11.2022 13:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71476
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109366664.mp3
    Length: 01:03:55
    Artist wayne clyne
    Composer wayne clyne
    Conductor wayne clyne
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep15 - SGT Wyatt Walls, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOS 13F
    Best Squad competition
    2-218th FA BN
    Oregon Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT