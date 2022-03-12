In this episode, Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott and acting Oregon National Guard State Command Sergeant, Command Sgt. Maj. Lee Smith, talk with SGT Wyatt Walls, military Occupation Skill (MOS) 13 "Fox" Forward Observer with Detachment 1, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 218th Regiment Field Artillery, in Salem, Oregon. In 2021, then-SPC Walls placed first in the Oregon Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. He then went on to win the Regional Competition and advance to the Army National Guard's Best Warrior Competition. He was also one of the top performers, earning him a spot on the Army National Guard's team for the Arm's "Best Squad" competition.
(U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2022 13:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71476
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109366664.mp3
|Length:
|01:03:55
|Artist
|wayne clyne
|Composer
|wayne clyne
|Conductor
|wayne clyne
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep15 - SGT Wyatt Walls, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT