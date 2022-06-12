Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    This week, directorates from across Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield took part in the Stewart Guardian Installation Full Scale Exercise. This annual exercise tests the emergency response capabilities of our directorates in an effort to keep our Soldiers, families, and civilians safe in the event of a real world emergency. This year, a team from Installation Management Command Headquarters and various garrisons across the Army, visited the installation to evaluate our exercise and help identify areas to sustain and improve to help our team remain at the tip of the spier for safety and emergency response. On this week's Marne Report podcast, Molly is joined by Dr. Kelly Burke, IMCOM full scale exercise chair, and Beau Bradley from our installation's Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security, to discuss this year's exercise and all that goes in to planning this type of training event. Make sure to take a listen listennnow on your favorite streaming platform by searching "The Marne Report."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2022 09:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71475
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109365844.mp3
    Length: 00:24:01
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emergency Response
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Installation Full Scale Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT