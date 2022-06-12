The Marne Report

This week, directorates from across Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield took part in the Stewart Guardian Installation Full Scale Exercise. This annual exercise tests the emergency response capabilities of our directorates in an effort to keep our Soldiers, families, and civilians safe in the event of a real world emergency. This year, a team from Installation Management Command Headquarters and various garrisons across the Army, visited the installation to evaluate our exercise and help identify areas to sustain and improve to help our team remain at the tip of the spier for safety and emergency response. On this week's Marne Report podcast, Molly is joined by Dr. Kelly Burke, IMCOM full scale exercise chair, and Beau Bradley from our installation's Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security, to discuss this year's exercise and all that goes in to planning this type of training event. Make sure to take a listen listennnow on your favorite streaming platform by searching "The Marne Report."