Mr. Tony Smith, from Army Community Service, was interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, September 22nd, 2022. He explained the importance of Sponsorship. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 02:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71467
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109363059.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Community Service: Sponsorship, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
