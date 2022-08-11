First Lieutenant McLain and Private First Class Shaw were interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, November 8th, 2022. They gave guidance on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 02:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71466
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109363010.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mental Health Monday: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT