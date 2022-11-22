Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sports, Fitness, and Aquatics Hoodies

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.22.2022

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    Sports, Fitness, and Aquatics offered sales of hooded sweatshirts in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, December 8th, 2022. The hooded sweatshirts were available to order at all front desks of Camp Humphreys fitness centers. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 02:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sports, Fitness, and Aquatics Hoodies, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Humphreys
    SFA Hoodies

