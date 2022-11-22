Zach Nelson, Library Technician at Sergeant First Class Ray E. Duke Memorial Library, was interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, November 22nd, 2022. He gave information on the Nutcracker ballet performed by Child And Youth Services. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 02:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71464
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109362946.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nutcracker At The Library, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
