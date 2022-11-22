Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nutcracker At The Library

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.22.2022

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    Zach Nelson, Library Technician at Sergeant First Class Ray E. Duke Memorial Library, was interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, November 22nd, 2022. He gave information on the Nutcracker ballet performed by Child And Youth Services. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 02:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71464
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109362946.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2022
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nutcracker At The Library, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nutcracker Ballet
    Duke Library

