The Morning Calm Center held Christmas Brunch in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, December 25th, 2022. The event provided breakfast and dinner options for service members and their families. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 02:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71463
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109362922.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Christmas Brunch, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT