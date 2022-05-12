Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Year's Eve Extravaganza

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.05.2022

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    Downtown Lanes Family held the New Year’s Eve Extravaganza in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, December 31st, 2022. The party gave special rates, prizes, and music for service members to celebrate New Year’s Eve. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 02:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71462
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109362912.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Year's Eve Extravaganza, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bowling
    New Year's Eve Party

