Downtown Lanes Family held the New Year’s Eve Extravaganza in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, December 31st, 2022. The party gave special rates, prizes, and music for service members to celebrate New Year’s Eve. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 02:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
This work, New Year's Eve Extravaganza, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
