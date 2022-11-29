On this episode, the command team discusses how the Air Force has changed over time with retired Chief Master Sgt. Gail Hargis, 97th Air Mobility Wing chief of protocol, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 15:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71457
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109362201.mp3
|Length:
|00:55:32
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Debrief Altus AFB Command Team Podcast - Ep. 8, by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT