Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Equipping the Corps - S2 E5 Foreign Comparative Testing Program with Jackie Brent

    Equipping the Corps - S2 E5 Foreign Comparative Testing Program with Jackie Brent

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    The 2022 National Defense Strategy emphasizes that international partnerships and alliances remain a priority. In a time where we must continuously adapt, one thing remains true - building an unmatched international network of allies and partners makes us stronger. Marine Corps Systems Command works to ensure we develop warfighting capabilities with our allies and partners. Our International Programs office's mission is to advise on international acquisition efforts to foster partner interoperability, enable capability development, build enduring alliances and promote stability. Additionally, IP helps bring Marine Corps capabilities to the global fight - enabling allies and partners to employ state-of-the-art technology against potential adversaries. Tripp chats with Jacqueline Brent to tell us everything we need to know about Marine Corps Systems Command's International Programs Office. Jackie is the lead for the Marine Corps' Foreign Comparative Testing program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 10:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71454
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109361599.mp3
    Length: 00:20:54
    Year 2022
    Genre Newscast
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S2 E5 Foreign Comparative Testing Program with Jackie Brent, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    allies
    Marines
    MCSC
    FCT
    International Programs
    Equipping the Corps
    Foreign Comparative Testing Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT