Equipping the Corps - S2 E5 Foreign Comparative Testing Program with Jackie Brent

The 2022 National Defense Strategy emphasizes that international partnerships and alliances remain a priority. In a time where we must continuously adapt, one thing remains true - building an unmatched international network of allies and partners makes us stronger. Marine Corps Systems Command works to ensure we develop warfighting capabilities with our allies and partners. Our International Programs office's mission is to advise on international acquisition efforts to foster partner interoperability, enable capability development, build enduring alliances and promote stability. Additionally, IP helps bring Marine Corps capabilities to the global fight - enabling allies and partners to employ state-of-the-art technology against potential adversaries. Tripp chats with Jacqueline Brent to tell us everything we need to know about Marine Corps Systems Command's International Programs Office. Jackie is the lead for the Marine Corps' Foreign Comparative Testing program.
|12.08.2022
|12.08.2022 10:21
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US
