Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drink and Drive PSA Spot

    Drink and Drive PSA Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    05.05.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Isabella Ortega 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A 15 second PSA spot for AFN Spangdahlem advocating against drinking an driving.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 08:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71448
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109361335.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drink and Drive PSA Spot, by A1C Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem
    PSA
    AADD
    spot
    audio
    drink and drive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT