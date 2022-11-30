Thirty-second commercial spot highlighting a trip to the sale of Formula 1 Grand Prix tickets, to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 01:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71417
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109358468.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Formula 1 Grand Prix Ticket Sales, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
