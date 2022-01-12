Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Action Cast - December 2022

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    December 2022 CAC Timestamps:

    00:00:00 Calendar
    00:1:55 Community Support Coordinator
    00:8:32 Occupational Safety
    00:9:46 Installation Chapel Team
    00:13:49 Outdoor Recreation
    00:22:45 Aero Club
    00:25:00 JBER Life!
    00:32:00 JBER Sports
    00:38:00 JBER Spouses’ Club
    00:42:11 673d Medical Group

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 16:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71415
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109357470.mp3
    Length: 00:49:39
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    This work, Community Action Cast - December 2022, by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

